Almaty to give financial assistance to socially vulnerable families

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty branch of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party held its 19th conference with the participation of the Bureau of the Party's Political Council and Chairman of the city branch of the Party Bauyrzhan Baibek.

Addressing the participants, Baibek said that allocation of financial assistance to the doctors, teachers, educators, social workers and socially vulnerable groups of population became possible due to optimization of the city budget.



In 2016, Almaty saved 123bln tenge of the local budget: due to optimization of the transport junctures, construction and organization of Universiade - 60bln tenge, due to construction of social facilities under PPP contracts and social responsibility of business - 56.5bln tenge and due to economy in public procurements - 6.5bln tenge.



It should be noted that development of public-private partnership is reflected in the 34th step of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan. This issue is under personal control of the President of Kazakhstan.



Taking this into account, on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, the Head of State commissioned to provide financial support to the employees of the social sector and government-run organizations to the amount of one monthly salary and to socially vulnerable groups of population to the amount of 50,000 tenge.



"As you know, the President ordered to prevent worsening of Kazakhstanis' wellbeing, to create and preserve jobs and to stimulate people's income. These objectives are fulfilled in our city. Thus, since the year beginning, salaries of public servants and social workers have been increased by 30% countrywide. Socially vulnerable groups of population, as well as students, pensioners and mothers with many children have been provided with free passes. In order to support large and young families, local administration has allocated financial support for the children aged from 2 to 5 at state-run kindergartens.142 kindergartens and mini-centers for 5,000 children have been opened on the ground of cottages and similar premises.



The total amount of payments made 6.2bln tenge and the number of families is 114,300. With the consideration of other members of families, the total number of recipients will make 340,000 citizens of Almaty. 1.2bln tenge will be paid to 1st and 2nd category of disabled people (23,400). 199.3mln tenge will be paid to 4,000 mothers with many children. 4,900 families with a disabled child will receive 243.7mln tenge. 19,200 veterans of the Great Patriotic War awarded with orders and medals for selfless work and honorable service will be paid 957.6mln tenge.





"I am confident that the attention from the side of the Head of State and Leader of the Nation will enable many people to buy essential commodities, to pay for utilities and pay back their loans, i.e. to solve their urgent problems," Baibek emphasized.

The Mayor highlighted also positive economic growth in the city.



In 9 months of 2016, GDP growth in Almaty made 2.8% having increased by 0.7% compared to H1. The Mayor forecasts that economic rise at the end of the year will make at least 2%. Besides, local budget received 35.3bln tenge of tax payments (114% against the same period in 2015) that is linked to wage hikes in private organizations (92bln tenge in H1 2016). 80% of all taxes were formed from individual income taxes and social taxes.