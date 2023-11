ALMATY. KAZINFORM This year annual and perennial flowers are expected to cover some 185,000 square meters in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

Last autumn the city planted flowering bulbs in the territory of 15,400 square meters.

Roses, coneflowers, daylilies, lavender, sage, silver-grass, hydrangea are being planted currently across the city. Some 400 people and over 50 units of equipment are engaged in decorative landscaping.