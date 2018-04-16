EN
    17:17, 16 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Almaty to hail TravelFest 2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The Almaty TravelFest 2018 travelers' forum will take place on April 20 at the Atakent Expo Centre," Nurzhan Algashov, the QazaqGeography international and research projects department manager, told today's press conference in Astana.

    The travelers' forum is a platform to unite keen and professional travelers, travel photographers and bloggers, journalists and athletes, adventure travelers and tourism sector reps, to inspire them joining new trips and exploring Kazakhstan and the world, to meet new people and experienced travelers.

    Tourism Sport Almaty Events
