    18:04, 18 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty to halt air and railway services

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Almaty city will be fully closed on March 22. The city will halt all railways services and air travels to and from Almaty,» 1st deputy Mayor Yerlan Kozhagapanov told an online briefing.

    «All the all railway services and air travels to and from Almaty will be suspended since 00:00 a.m. March 22. The international flights carrying those willing to return to Almaty and foreigners willing to leave Almaty will be performed. For example, those arriving from Canada or South-East Asia having tickets for March 23, will be accepted. As earlier reported, two cities in Kazakhstan impose quarantine and halt air services,» he added.


