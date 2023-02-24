Almaty to host 1st Kazakhstan Cup in Wheelchair Tennis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 17 - 19, 2023 Almaty will host Kazakhstan Cup in Wheelchair Tennis. More than 40 athletes from 6 regions of Kazakhstan - Almaty, Astana, Karaganda, Aktau, Aktobe, and Uralsk - will take part in the tournament, Kazinform learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In preparation for the first Kazakhstan Cup from March 6 to 16 there will be training camps in Almaty aimed at improving their skills.

The competition will determine the athletes who will represent Kazakhstan at the international «Alghero Open» tournament in Italy in June 2023.

If the athletes gather the required number of points, they will qualify for the Paralympic Games to be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou (China).