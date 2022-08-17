Almaty to host 1st Kazakhstan Wheelchair Tennis Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1st Kazakhstan Wheelchair Tennis Championships are to take place September 16-18 on courts of the Ace Sports Complex in Almaty city, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The tournament bringing together the best athletes from all regions of the country is to feature men’s and women’s U12, U14, U16, adult as well as pair (mixed) events.

Players are to compete in two Standard and Quads qualifications.

Kazakhstan Wheelchair Tennis Championships will include round robin matches as well as semi-final and final matches.

The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation has begun promoting and developing wheelchair and adaptive tennis in the country starting from 2022.

Photo: ktf.kz











