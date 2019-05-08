Almaty to host 1st UNESCO Meeting on Protection of Underwater Cultural Heritage in the Caspian Sea region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The first UNESCO Regional Meeting on the Protection of Underwater Cultural Heritage in the Caspian Sea region will be organized on 21-23 May 2019 in Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan. This Regional Meeting is organized by the Almaty Cluster Office jointly with the Secretariat of the 2001 Convention on the Protection of the Underwater Cultural Heritage in Paris.

The meeting presents a valuable opportunity for the countries neighboring the Caspian Sea to gather and discuss the protection and potential of the underwater cultural heritage in their respective countries and the region as a whole. The Regional Meeting should identify key priority areas where future activities will develop, the official website of the Almaty Cluster Office reads.

It particularly the meeting will aim to take stock of underwater cultural heritage sites in the region, and identify issues and challenges and foster cooperation to protect underwater cultural heritage; build consensus and identify key actions for the protection of the underwater cultural heritage in the region.

The meeting will be attended by national experts, responsible for underwater archaeologists, and/ or cultural heritage professionals from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, international experts, representatives of Ministries of Culture and representatives from UNESCO Headquarters (Paris, France).