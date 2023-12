ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Cadets and Junior Asian Judo Cup in honor of Beket Makhmutov will take place on April 20-21 in Almaty.

It will bring together above 400 sportsmen from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Russia. The event will be held according to the IJF calendar in various weight classes.



The winners will get medals and score rating points.