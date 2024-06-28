Almaty to host Central Asia’s largest hacker conference KazHackStan-2024

From September 11 to 13, Almaty will host Central Asia’s largest hacker conference KazHackStan-2024 which will bring together over 5,000 visitors and more than 30 top speakers of the world, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development informed, the conference is called to become a three-day platform uniting all aspects of cybersecurity: Government&Business Day for discussing policy and legislation, Secure Development Day for exchange of experience in development of secure software, and Hack Day during which experts and newcomers will discuss the latest hacking methods and vulnerabilities.

A panel session on cybersecurity in the region and workshops for civil servants will be held during the event.

CyberKumbez hacking competition, the largest one in Central Asia, will be organized too. The competition will gather more than 100 hackers – the representatives of major companies and governmental organizations.

The conference is organized by the TSARKA Group and Information Security Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.