Almaty to host concert in memory of Kazakhstani pop legend Batyrkhan Shukenov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A concert in memory of late Kazakhstani pop legend Batyrkhan Shukenov will be held in Almaty city on May 24.

Popular Kazakhstani singer Zhanar Dugalova will host the concert dated to Shukenov's jubilee, director of the Batyrkhan Shukenov Fund Olzhas Baikanov announced via Facebook.



Zhanar Dugalova, in turn, invited all Kazakhstanis to the concert: "The concert will be held at the Palace of the Republic in Almaty city. Such great singers as Valery Meladze, Sevara Nazarkhan and many others are set to perform."



According to the organizers, all the money raised will be spent on the release of Batyrkhan Shukenov's new album.



As a reminder, ex-soloist of A'Studio band, singer Batyrkhan Shukenov died aged 53 in Moscow on April 29, 2015.