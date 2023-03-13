Almaty to host exhibition dated to 100th anniversary of People’s Artist Biken Rimmova

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An exhibition, dated to the 100th anniversary of People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Biken Rimmova «A life woven with art» will take place in Almaty, Kazinform cites the press service of the Taldykorgan Drama Theatre named after Biken Rimmova.

It is organized by the Biken Rimmova Taldykorgan Drama Theatre under the culture, archives and documentation department of Zhetysu region with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry and TURSKOY.

The exhibition will feature costumes, hand-sewn dresses and bags, and personal belongings of Biken Rimmova, as well as her medals and photographs.

The event will be held on March 14.