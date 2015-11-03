Almaty to host international football tournament

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty will welcome a U-17 football tournament organized by FC Kairat, the football club said in a statement.

Participating in the tournament will be young footballers from four countries, including Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. "Such tournaments help promote and develop Kazakhstani football. Hopefully, the event will become traditional in the future. We expected the tournament to bring together strong competitors in Almaty," Sport Director of FC Kairat Almaty Patrick van Leeuwen said. The tournament will kick off in Almaty on November 6.