Almaty to host Junior Asian Judo Cup

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty will host the Junior Asian Judo Cup in honor of the honorary president of the Kazakh Judo Federation Beket Makhmutov on April 21-22, the federation's press service said.

It will gather above 300 sportsmen in 8 weight categories. According to the rules of the International Judo Federation, the tournament champions and prize winners will be given rating points.



Beket Makhmutov, the honorary president of the Kazakh Judo Federation, headed the Kazakh Judo Federation in 2009-2012, also acted as vice president of the Asian Judo Union.