    07:42, 06 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty to host Kazakhstan Wrestling Championships

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Wrestling Championships will be held without spectators, the National Olympic Committee reports.

    It will be held at the Dostyk sports complex in Almaty on November 19-26. In accordance with the protocol of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread the championship will be held without spectators.

    The participants should pass PCR tests two days prior the competition.


