EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:09, 23 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Almaty to host KITAP FEST 2021

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The country’s only book festival KITAP FEST 2021 will be held in Almaty as part of the City Day, Kazinform reports.

    KITAP FEST is the book festival held annually since 2014. Bookstores and publishing houses will present their products to customers.

    It is organized by BAURZHAN private fund which fulfills social projects.

    The festival will take place on September 25 at the Forum shopping mall. All those attending will have to have the status ‘green’ to enter. No more than 500 are allowed to take part in the festival. Face mask is a must.

    Some 20,000 people, 85 bookstores participated in the festival over the past 7 years.

    This year speeches of speakers will be broadcast online. Book crossing will be organized as part of the festival. Besides, the country’s writers will present their books.

    Last time the festival was held in 2019.


    Tags:
    Almaty Culture Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!