    20:07, 20 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Almaty to host KITAP FEST book festival

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty will play a host to KITAP FEST book festival on September 8, Kazinform reports. 

    Above 3,000 people are expected to attend the annual book festival to be held at the square in front of the Kazakh-British Technical University.

    According to the organizers, the festival is called to promote reading among children and the youth.

    Master classes, recitation, a book fair, workshops, live concerts, contests and the largest book-exchange will be held as part of the festival.

