Almaty to host meeting of CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers

The Kazakh city of Almaty is to host a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CSTO member countries on June 21, 2024, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

On June 21, 2024, Almaty is to host a meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu. The current issues of international and regional security as well as the realization of measures to implement the priorities of Kazakhstan’s CSTO presidency will be under discussion, said Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

It is expected that following the meeting documents are to be signed at further improving the activity of the CSTO as well as a number of political statements are to be adopted.