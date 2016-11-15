Almaty to host New Russian Film Week

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Eight films by promising Russian directors are expected to be screened at the New Russian Film Week in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Renat Davletyarov, Artemiy Temnikov, Stasya Miloslavskaya, Dmitry Bogdanov, Alexander Tyutryumov and others will present their films to Almaty audience.



Popular Russian actors Konstantin Khabenskiy, Gosha Kutsenko and Yuri Bykov will address the audience before the screening.



"This is not the first year that Russian organization "Planeta kino" (Movie planet) screens the movies made and produced in Russia in other countries. The organization reached out to us literally two months ago to hold the week in Kazakhstan and make it an annual event. Every film in the program will be screened twice. Almaty moviegoers will be offered films of various genres, including horror, action, drama and so on," said film critic and director of the festival Oleg Boretskiy.



During the New Russian Film Week actor Gosha Kutsenko will make his directorial debut with his film "Vrach" (Doctor) which he dedicated to his mother.



The event is due to run in Almaty city from November 18 till 24.