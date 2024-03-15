Almaty to host over 500 Nauryz festive events

Over 500 various festive events will be organized in Almaty between March 14 and 23 as part of Nauryz celebrations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

One of the key events is a mass festive parade Kosh. Nauryz-duman on March 21 with some 500 people taking part in it.

Concerts will also be staged on March 21 at the Astana Square and square of the Republic Palace and around the city.

Various arts and crafts exhibitions, theatrical performances and concerts, master classes, charitable campaigns, youth festivals, national sports contests, the Tumar Fashion Week, and the Fashion Show traditional clothing competition will be held within 10 days of Nauryz celebrations.