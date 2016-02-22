EN
    17:55, 22 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Almaty to host Profi Travel Connect Intl Forum

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM On February 25, Almaty will host Profi Travel Connect International Forum, where more than 150 representatives of Kazakh and Russian tourism industries will gather.

    Will Kazakhstanis spend their holidays in Sochi, Crimea and Kazan? Will the Russian people go to Borovoye or Almaty? These and many other questions will be raised by the professionals during the bilateral tourism forum.
    According to organizers, the event aims at increasing tourist flows between the two countries. Russia's largest tour operators, representatives of the hotels and authorities of several regions are expected to attend the forum.
    In turn, Kazakhstani tour operators, Almaty Tourism Department, EXPO-2017 organizers and other local companies will represent Kazakhstan's tourism potential for the Russian colleagues.
    A roundtable meeting on "Russia-Kazakhstan: Problems of Creation, Promotion and Distribution of Both Countries' Tourism Products" will be held within the Forum.

