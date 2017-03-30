Almaty to host republican wrestling tournament for Daulet Turlykhanov prizes

ALMATY. KAZINFORM XVIII republican Greco-Roman wrestling tournament among young men of 2000-2002 will take place at Dostyk sports complex in Almaty on April 1-2, Department of Physical Culture and Sports of Almaty press service reports.

The opening ceremony is acheduled on April 1 at 4.00 pm. Athletes from different regions and cities of Astana and Almaty will compete for prestigious awards in ten weight classes.

The main goal of this annual tournament, organized with the support of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of Almaty, is the promotion of a healthy lifestyle and selection for national team, as well as popularization of Greco-Roman wrestling in Kazakhstan.