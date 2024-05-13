EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:54, 13 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Almaty to host Silk Road Music Festival in May

    Almaty to host Silk Road Music Festival in May
    Photo credit: SCO Secretariat

    The Silk Road Music Festival will unfold in Amaty on May 22-25, Kazinform News Agency cites the SCO Telegram Channel.

    SCO Deputy Secretary-General Janesh Kain noted Kazakhstan’s contribution to the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the SCO nations. The festival will draw the participation of ensembles from SCO member states and dialogue partners.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan assumed the SCO chairmanship for 2023-2024, and the city of Almaty was declared the Tourist and Cultural Capital of SCO for this period.

    Tags:
    SCO Almaty Culture Events Upcoming Events
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!