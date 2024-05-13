Almaty to host Silk Road Music Festival in May

The Silk Road Music Festival will unfold in Amaty on May 22-25, Kazinform News Agency cites the SCO Telegram Channel.

SCO Deputy Secretary-General Janesh Kain noted Kazakhstan’s contribution to the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the SCO nations. The festival will draw the participation of ensembles from SCO member states and dialogue partners.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan assumed the SCO chairmanship for 2023-2024, and the city of Almaty was declared the Tourist and Cultural Capital of SCO for this period.