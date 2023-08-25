Almaty to host Tajikistan farm and industrial products expo

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Culture Days of Tajikistan will take place between August 26-29, Kazinform reports.

The farm and industrial products exhibition will be held in the Abai Square. The head of the Khatlon region of Tajikistan will take part in its opening ceremony.

Exhibitions of folk art, national costumes, paintings, and photographs of the Republic of Tajikistan will also open in the city of Almaty.

A solemn concert of the masters of arts will wrap up the Culture Days in Kazakhstan. The Tajik Minister of Culture will participate in the ceremony.

As earlier reported, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana for a working visit. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the high-ranking guest at the airport.