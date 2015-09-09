Almaty to host TECH GARDEN FEST 2015

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty will welcome the first technological festival TECH GARDEN FEST 2015 on September 19-20.

Organized by the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan together with Almaty Tech Garden Autonomous cluster fun and Almaty city administration, the event is the first technological festival of new format for young innovators. The motto of the festival is "Idea. Startup. Capital". At the festival, the participants will fight for chance to win a 5-million grant to finance their startups. All they have to do is to submit applications until September 14 to the organizing committee.