Almaty to host training on integrated water resources management module in Kazakhstan

The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and the National Agrarian University co-organizes a four-day training on sustainable water management for some 15 lecturers from various regions of Kazakhstan who will go through an OSCE-supported Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) Module. The participants will be trained by two national experts on national water legislation, sustainable development goals, environmental protection challenges and modern approaches to water management, the press service of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reports.



The event is part of the Office's long-term efforts to enhance educational standards in line with best international practices in the sustainable management of water resources.