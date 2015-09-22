Almaty to host Week of Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty readies to host the Week of Germany on October 1-10, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany to Almaty Renata Schimkoreit told at a press conference today.

"This year our country celebrates the 25th anniversary of German Reunification and we decided to make our cultural and scientific life closer to the residents of Almaty. The program of the Week of Germany in Almaty is very rich and interesting. We plan to hold about 30 events, in total," she noted. Thus, the Week of Germany will be opened with an exposition on "Manufacturers of Germany" at the A.Kasteyev Central State Museum which will provide information about the traditional values and skills transmitted from generation to generation. "As an example, we will showcase 10 unique productions which will prove that handicraft still exists despite plenty of technologies. An exposition of German artists will also open at the Central Museum," the Consul General said. According to her, theatrical performances, a wine festival, scientific conferences, concerts and a film festival will be held in the city. "Upon completion of the Week of Germany both countries' companies will meet at the "Day of German Economy" to discuss the issues of further cooperation and suggest their ideas to the high-ranking authorities of Kazakhstan and Germany," R. Schimkoreit stressed.