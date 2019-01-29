Almaty to host World Judo Championships Cadets 2019

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty is getting ready to host the World Judo Championships Cadets 2019, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Judo Federation, the Championships will start September 25-29.



Young men and ladies under 16 will join the competition in 17 weight categories.



"We are grateful to the International Judo Federation for choosing us as the World Championships host country. Our President declared year 2019 in Kazakhstan as the Year of Youth. We believe the event will contribute to the development and popularization of youth judo in Kazakhstan and to the strengthening of friendly relations among the countries. I also believe that this event will let us train the judokas who will defend honour of our country at the international arenas," Secretary General of the National Judo Federation Askhat Zhitkeyev says.