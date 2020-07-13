Almaty to introduce restrictions on visits to national parks amid worsening COVID-19 situation
According to the city administration, the decision to ban the entry into the national parks, popular tourist and mountainous spots, including Medeu, Butakovka, Alma-Arasan, and more, starting July 14 and until the end of the quarantine measures came as a result of the worsening epidemic situation as well as part of the efforts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
It is said it is possible to access on foot or by bike only on weekdays upon condition the following rules are observed: it is not allowed to bring foods, expect for drinks, as well as have picnics; groups of up to 3 people are not allowed; the visitors should follow the sanitary and social distancing rules as well as wear face masks.
The parks are said to be closed on weekends.