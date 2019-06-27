EN
    09:42, 27 June 2019

    Almaty to launch LRT system in 2023

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty plans to launch the light rail transit (LRT) system in 2023, Kazinform reports.

    "The first stage of the contest completed. The second stage will be announced soon. It is planned to put LRT into service in 2023 along Tole Bi street," deputy head of Almaty city mobility department Kanat Baigonyrov told the conference in Almaty.

    As earlier reported, LRT construction is expected to begin in 2020. The investment cost of the project as the feasibility study shows totals KZT 94,203 million.
