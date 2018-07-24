12:08, 24 July 2018 | GMT +6
Almaty to launch new waste sorting factory
ALMATY. KAZINFORM A new waste sorting factory will be put into commission in Almaty on September 1, Kazinform correspondent reports.
"The factory is being built at Alatau district. The project‘s goal is to practice separate waste collection, phased introduction of recoverable resources processing," head of the natural resources and environmental management department of Almaty city Asset Massabayev told addressing the public council.