Almaty to learn the fate of its 2022 Olympics bid on July 31

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Residents of Almaty city will be one of the first to learn the fate of Almaty's bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The 128th session of the International Olympic Committee where the host city of the 2022 Winter Olympics is set to be elected will be streamed live at a central square of Almaty city at 3:00 p.m. on July 31. The session will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Almaty and Beijing are the two contenders for the 2022 Winter Games. Almaty residents are cordially invited to support their city and come to watch the IOC session live.