Almaty to monthly receive 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev briefed on coronavirus vaccine supplies to the city.

As the Mayor told the briefing, vaccination in the city has started. 21,850 doses arrived in Almaty yesterday. Now 250,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine will be monthly delivered to the city in April, May and June. As stated there to achieve herd immunity it is necessary to administer 900,000 doses of vaccine.

On April 1 the Head of State held the meeting the country’s epidemiological situation and criticized population vaccination rates. The President charged to reverse the situation in April, providing vaccine supplies from abroad and ensuring domestic production.