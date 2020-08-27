Almaty to open gifted children support centre

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A center to support gifted children and youth will unveil in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The Almaty forum of education workers 2020 started its work today in Almaty under the chairmanship of Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

As stated there the Almaty Daryny centre will open in the city to seek for and support gifted children and young people. It will give a chance for creative self-realization of children. Great attention will be paid to additional education, holding online educatory events.

In 2019-2020 despite quarantine regulations, Almaty pupils won 28 gold, 75 silver and 96 bronze medals at various international, republican Olympiads and contests.

As earlier reported, the Head of State in his State-of-the-Nation Address charged to develop a roadmap to support gifted kids form low income and large families.