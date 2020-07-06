Almaty to open two more coronavirus PCR labs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Two more private laboratories for PCR coronavirus testing will open their doors in Almaty,» Governor Bakytzhan Sagintayev told an online briefing. One of them will start its work tomorrow.

He added that all the laboratories in the city work now. 10 days ago private laborites run out of reagents due to growth in testing. Besides, 30 medical workers of the national expertise centre got sick. They have to suspend their work.

According to him, the private laboratory will open tomorrow at the emergency aid hospital.

As of today 245,000 PCR tests were performed in the city.