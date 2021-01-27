Almaty to receive 1,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by end of January

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,450 doses of the Sputnik vaccine are to be delivered to Almaty city by the end of January, Nariman Tabynbayev, head of the city’s Public Health Department, told an online briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In Mr Tabynbayev’s words, 1,450 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine (290 bottles) are to arrive in the city of Almaty by the end of January. The clinic where the vaccination is to take place has already been equipped with a refrigeration unit for storing and containers with ice packs for transporting vaccines.

He went on to say that it is planned to get hold of 6 thousand doses for February and 150 thousand doses by July.

The Kazakh vaccine QazCovid-in is in the final stage of clinical trials on volunteers and will also be in use, if approved.