Almaty to receive 35 thou more doses of Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine this week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almaty city expects a delivery of an additional 35 thousand doses of the Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine by Sinopharm during this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the public health department of Almaty city, 10,000 doses of the first component of Sinopharm’s Vero Cell anti-coronavirus vaccine were delivered to the city on August 14. Another 35 thousand doses of the vaccine are to be delivered this week.

The department said that the vaccines had been distributed to the vaccination centers.

Earlier the chief medical officer of Kazakhstan made changes to the order on the specs of the Vero Cell vaccine.