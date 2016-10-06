Almaty to receive new 200 Mercedes buses

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On the threshold of the Day of German Economy in Kazakhstan, Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek met with a delegation of the Union of the Chambers of Trade and Industry of the Federal Land of Baden-Württemberg, the biggest center of innovative technologies and mechanical engineering of Germany (Stuttgart).

“The Day of German Economy in Kazakhstan has turned into a traditional forum and a presentation platform which enables German enterprises to set targets for mutually beneficial cooperation and discuss certain investment projects. The launch of new buses is being held under the 100 Specific Steps National Plan and as part of celebration of the 25th jubilee of Kazakhstan’s Independence,” said Baibek at the meeting.

According to Peter Kulitz, President of the Chambers of Trade and Industry Union, which consists of the representatives of various sectors of the region’s economy, the delegation arrived in Almaty for familiarizing with business activity of Kazakhstan’s major economic center.

“Germany is among the leading partners of Kazakhstan in the EU. Trade and economic relations between our countries are notable for stable dynamics of strengthening and search for new opportunities for economic interaction. The city will positively affect German enterprises in getting access to the markets and implementing their investment activity in Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries,” Baibek added.

On the same day, Kazakhstan’s FalconEuroBus and Daimler AG car-making concern of Germany entered into an agreement on supply of 200 modern Mercedes buses to Almaty for serving municipal routes.

FalconEuroBus invests more than 24bln tenge in construction of a passenger bus fleet meeting European standards. Thus, the company plans to build an administrative office, two storages, a repair zone, a fuelling station, a roofed parking for 255 buses and a training center for the staff on the area of 7 hectares in Auezov district of the city (at the intersection of Tole Bi and Yassawi Streets).

The park will receive the first butch of 20 Euro-5-standard buses from Germany in December 2016.

“Almaty has always paid attention to the development of its transport infrastructure. Our main criteria in this issue are high-quality car park and services as well as a highly-qualified staff. These buses will change the image of the city on the threshold of the 2017 Universiade and everyone will be able to evaluate quality and level of comfort of Mercedes buses,” Almaty Mayor said.

Håkan Jönsson, Market Manager for Northern Europe, Eastern Europe & Central Asia at Daimler Buses said he was pleased to know that the Mayor's Office of Almaty supports transport projects.

“We believe in success of bilateral cooperation. To my mind, Mercedes buses will contribute to the improvement of ecological situation and infrastructure of the public transport in whole,” he added.

The Mayor of Almaty met also with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Kazakhstan Rolf Mafael and Consul General of FRG in Almaty Jørn Rosenberg. The parties discussed further strengthening of the bilateral cooperation.