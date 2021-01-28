EN
    11:55, 28 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Almaty to tighten quarantine: all coronavirus positive to be hospitalized

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin signed a decree, Kazinform reports.

    According to the decree all people with all forms of coronavirus infection will be hospitalized. Indoor markets are allowed to work until 05:00 p.m, on weekends they will be closed. Besides, all shopping malls of the city will be closed on weekends. The work of cinema theatres will be suspended starting from February 1.


