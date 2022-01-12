EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:20, 12 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Almaty to toughen COVID-19 restrictions

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty will toughen COVID-19 restriction measures due to a sharp rebound in coronavirus cases due to the circulation of Omicron strain, Kazinform reports.

    «The city has moved today to the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’», acting chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty Sadvakas Baigabulov said.

    According to the decree of the sanitary doctor the measures will be toughened in Almaty city within five days or even earlier. More accurate information will be given later.

    He stressed that it will be another burden on entrepreneurs and people against the latest events occurred in Almaty.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Almaty COVID-19 Hockey Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!