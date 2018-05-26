Almaty to twin with Azerbaijan's second largest city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - This week Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek met with Ali Gassanov, an assistant to Azerbaijani President, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, the sides debated strengthening of trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.



The Azerbaijani side suggesting making Almaty and Ganja the twin cities and unveiling an Azerbaijani trading house in the Kazakh city in order to expand bilateral cooperation.



Gassanov expressed confidence that the suggested initiatives will help bring the fraternal people of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan closer. He also expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University for its support in the opening of the Center of History of Culture of Azerbaijan.