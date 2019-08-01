EN
    17:31, 01 August 2019

    Almaty to welcome ASTC Asian Cup 2019

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty is set to host the ASTC Triathlon Asian Cup 2019 on August 3-4, Kazinform reports.

    The two-day event will bring together thiathletes from 19 countries, more than last year. Those include Serbia, Romania, Germany, Austria, Japan, South Korea and Hungary.

    Kazakhstan will be represented by Alexander Ten, Arina Shulginam, Ayan Bussenbayev and Daryn Konysbayeva. The main goal is to earn berths at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

    Kazakhstan Sport Almaty Events
