Almaty to welcome November Music Fest international festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An international music festival November Music Fest dated to 25 years of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be held at the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory in Almaty on November 21-25, Kazinform has learnt from the conservatory's press service.

The event will be organized by the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory and Klassika music agency with the support of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" National Welfare Fund.



Five evenings of classic, folklore and jazz music performed by eminent guests of the festival will be held within the framework of the November Music Fest.



Audience will see performances of D'EL'SA Consort, trumpeter Marco Pierobon (Italy), conductor Dorian Wilson (the U.S.), pianist Botagoz Aigalkayeva, violinist Yerzhan Kulibayev, young pianist Sanzharali Kopbayev, opera singers Zarina Altynbayeva and Oksana Davydenko.