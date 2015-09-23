EN
    08:16, 23 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Almaty to welcome Urban Dawn exhibition

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of urban art Urban Dawn will be unveiled at Villa Boutiques & Restaurants on September 25 in Almaty city, Buro247.kz reports.

    Artists from Kazakhstan, Russia, Brazil, European countries and other corners of the world are to exhibit their works at the event. The exhibition is organized by curator19.90 art platform which helps young artists rise to stardom. Among participants there are Misha Most and Danno from Russia, Loro Verz from Brazil, STRØK from Norway, ASHEKMAN from Lebanon and many others. Liza Kin, Elena Pozdnyakova, Darion Shabbash and Ainur Kozhabayeva of Kazakhstan will showcase their works as well. The exhibition is due to run until October 25. Buro247.kz

