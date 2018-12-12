Almaty unveils Children's ORL Centre

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The first Children's Otorhinolaryngology Centre has been opened in Almaty with support from the city administration at the ground of one of the city clinics, the Almaty healthcare department said.

The centre suggests providing professional medical assistance and qualified advice to little patients any day of the week. The centre is equipped with the latest technologies and triage system.



The centre specialists completed internship and cooperate closely with leading experts of CIS, Europe and Asia. The doctors will apply innovative methods of combined surgeries, in other words, they may perform endoscopic and microsurgical treatment at once.







Besides, an outpatient rehabilitation centre fitted with the state of the art equipment will also work there.

