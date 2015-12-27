Almaty Urban Council approved construction of 5 housing complexes and volleyball centre

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On December 26, Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek chaired a meeting of the Urban Council for discussing the prospects of the city's development.

The meeting approved seven projects on construction of five housing complexes, an administrative building and a multi-functional volleyball centre. Noteworthy to say, that the projects will be implemented under the Almaty-2020 Development Program. One of its priorities is to raise standards of living of the residents.

One of the projects is construction of two blocks of flats in Alatau district. The complex will include a service centre, a parking and a kindergarten.

The Urban Council approved also a project on construction of Korkem Park housing complex in Medeu district. The project provides for landscaping of the territory and erection of social infrastructure – an underground parking and two kindergartens.

Besides, the meeting discussed the project on construction of two housing complexes in Bostandyk district with an underground parking, sports and children’s yards. A new multifunctional volleyball centre will be built there too.

The Council backed also construction of an administrative building in Zhetyssu district.