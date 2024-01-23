Almaty wakes up to M2-3 tremors after a series of earthquakes

A series of earthquakes were recorded southeast of Almaty on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China earlier this morning, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The first quake measuring 5.8 on the MPV scale was reported at 5:19 am Almaty time 278km southeast of Almaty city on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China. Tremors of 2-3 magnitude were felt across Almaty city.

The second earthquake measuring 5.2 on the MPV scale hit at 5:56 am Almaty time 269km southeast of Almaty on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border.

The third quake measuring 5.3 on the MPV scale reportedly stroke at 6:12 am Almaty time 263 km southeast of Almaty on Kyrgyzstan and China border.

The next quake hit an hour later again southeast of Almaty city on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border. Measuring 5.5 on the MPV scale, it was recorded at 7:18 am Almaty time.

Another quake measuring 4.6 on the MPV scale hit at 7:52 am Almaty time 262 km southeast of Almaty on the border shared by Kyrgyzstan and China.

At least 8 people were injured as 5-magnitude tremors jolted Almaty tonight. Tremors were felt in the cities of Shymkent and Astana as well as Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu and Karaganda regions.