Almaty welcomes 2nd bicycle race (PHOTO)

ALMATY.KAZINFORM - Almaty city has hosted the second in the season bicycle race which started at 8:30 am from the business center "Nurly Tau".

The event was held within the framework of large-scale urban programs "Sporttyk Almaty" aimed at the development of mass sports in the city.

In addition, the sporting event was dedicated to the celebration of 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 1000th anniversary of Almaty city.

The bicycle race was participated by Bauyrzhan Baibek - Mayor of the city, employees of the city's administration and ordinary Almaty residents. In total more than 1,000 people took part in the event.

