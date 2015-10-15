Almaty welcomes first-ever Kazakhstan Media Summit

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first-ever Kazakhstan Media Summit with the participation of national and foreign media experts has kicked off in Almaty today.

Participating in the summit are representatives of such media giants as Google, YouTube and Mail.ru. "Our goal is to bring under one roof media professionals to discuss the prospects of the industry in Kazakhstan. 46 speakers who are to share their expertise and knowledge in digital trends will take the floor at the event. We hope that the summit will inspire local specialists," said chairman of the organizing committee Viktor Yeliseyev. "Such events are important for Kazakhstan as they inspire locals to create startups and new projects in media sphere. The summit is divided into several sessions in the framework of which over 30 experts from the U.S., Germany and other countries will talk about how to develop TV shows, online mass media and so on," Yeliseyev noted. "It is high time to transform Kazakhstani mass media in accordance with international standards. We need to focus on creating our own quality content, new formats," he added. Co-founder of International media service company Valeriy Mashtakov who is also in attendance praised favorable climate of the Kazakhstani media market, saying it is more stable than the neighboring ones.