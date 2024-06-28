Almaty welcomes top global business minds for the biggest forum in Central Asia

Global business-forum “New Vision: Power of business” has started in Almaty. From June 27-29 hundreds of local and international business leaders alongside prominent political figures in the southern capital are brought together, marking a pivotal moment for Kazakhstan's business landscape. Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports from the event.

Organizers are already known for the Nobel Fest forum, which in April of this year brought together leading experts and Nobel prize winners in the field of medicine as well as the National Teacher’s Award. CEO of Nobel Fest and the main organizer, Maxsat Kurbenov in his welcoming speech highlighted the importance of such an event for the business field of Kazakhstan:

“We want global business, the best entrepreneurs of the world and Kazakhstan to come, and to share knowledge and experience with new entrepreneurs, startups, and all forum participants. After all, the world is going through such a big transformation, several artificial intelligences, biomer and web-three, and green technologies, and much more are happening at the same time. (...) We would like global business and Kazakh entrepreneurs to come and share their knowledge and their vision about the global megatrends that await us. I believe that we can do this. Nobody ever believed in Elon Musk. Nobody believed our speaker Richard Branson that one day it would be possible to fly into space. And I believe that together we can make the whole thing complete.” Photo credit: Yersultan Akhtanov/ Kazinform Erbolat Dosaev, akim of Almaty, also welcomed the attendees and speakers: “Today, New Vision Forum comes at a pivotal time for our region, marked by significant development, growing international business interests, and the remarkable rise of local companies. Hosting an event of this magnitude and creating a transformable, meaningful dialogue reflects our commitment to promoting further economic growth and innovation. The slogan of this forum, the power of business, perfectly captures the unity and solidarity of the business community.”

He also noted that more than half of the advance revenues will be donated for the restoration of flood affected regions of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

The panel discussions will center on subjects like leadership in the face of change, business and markets in the AI era, and global megatrends. Renowned speakers including Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, co-founder of Booking.com Jeff Hoffman, and success psychology specialist Brian Tracy are on the speaker lineup.

For three days, the forum hopes to turn Almaty into a center of international innovation and strategic thinking, fostering conversation that is essential to the growth of the area. Kazinform News Agency journalist will keep updating on the proceedings.