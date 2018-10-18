Almaty wins Future of Cities Award 2018

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The city of Almaty has received the ‘Future of Cities Award 2018' for the best innovation in the field of developing future of the cities, the press service of Almaty City Hall has learned from the Ljubljana Forum.

The Ljubljana Forum of smart cities informed that Almaty had won the award for implementing the urban mobility reform ‘From a car-oriented to people-oriented city' project.

Among 50 world cities with best practices and innovative projects, the Turkish city of Ankara (Ankapark, ‘Sustainable tourism potential of the city' project) and Croatia's Zagreb (‘Returning citizens to the river Sava') were among the top three finalists.

The competition committee highly assessed Almaty's systematic approach and compliance with such criteria as the use of digital technologies to ensure the transparency of public transport revenues, business involvement through public-private partnerships, and the local authorities' focus on improving the environment through upgrading the pedestrian and public spaces.









